Gwinnett Japanese steak house fails inspection

During the Dec. 15 routine inspection, employees were handling food without changing gloves or washing hands. For example, one prepped raw sushi, then switched tasks to clean hibachi utensils without cleaning hands. Another worked with raw scallops without changing gloves or washing hands.

Foods were stored incorrectly in coolers, risking contamination. For example, raw tuna and salmon were behind ready-to-eat food in the prep cooler, and in the walk-in cooler, raw chicken was above teriyaki containers, and unwashed produce was above washed produce.