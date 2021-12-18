Gwinnett Japanese steak house fails inspection

Nagoya Japanese Steak House in Buford failed its recent health inspection.
During the Dec. 15 routine inspection, employees were handling food without changing gloves or washing hands. For example, one prepped raw sushi, then switched tasks to clean hibachi utensils without cleaning hands. Another worked with raw scallops without changing gloves or washing hands.
Foods were stored incorrectly in coolers, risking contamination. For example, raw tuna and salmon were behind ready-to-eat food in the prep cooler, and in the walk-in cooler, raw chicken was above teriyaki containers, and unwashed produce was above washed produce.
Among other violations, raw scallops were thawing in the vegetable sink, and spoon handles had fallen into some sauces and seasonings. The restaurant had no certification on parasite destruction for salmon served raw or written procedures for food-borne illnesses.
Nagoya, 4108 Hamilton Mill Road, scored 65/U and will have a follow-up inspection. Its previous score was a 96/A earned in 2020.
