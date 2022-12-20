Green Olive food temps hurt score

Green Olive Restaurant in Lawrenceville threw out numerous prepared foods during a routine health inspection due to unsafe temperatures and preparation.
The Mediterranean restaurant discarded partially-cooked chicken, lamb and gyro meat during the inspection because the facility had no written procedures for ensuring food safety.
The lamb and chicken were pre-cooked the day before and stored in a walk-in cooler. The gyro meat was used the day before and leftovers placed in the cooler during the inspection.
The restaurant also discarded a mango yogurt drink that did not cool down to a safe temperature within the four-hour time limit. Cooked chicken also cooled slowly but was allowed to continue cooling inside a walk-in cooler.
Among other violations, honey, red food coloring, barbecue sauce and sugar were in unlabeled containers. Single-use containers were stored for reuse. These were discarded.
Green Olive, 1500 Pleasant Hill Road, Lawrenceville, scored 65/U, down from 95/A. It will be re-inspected.
