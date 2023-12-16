Grassroots group supports special needs families

Within a few years, Palmiotto was getting calls from other churches around Atlanta to help them as well. In 2016, she ran an inclusion workshop that drew 35; the following year, the crowd grew to 70.

But when COVID struck, and families weren’t bringing their children to church, Palmiotto had another idea.

“I started calling them to see how we could best meet their needs, and it made me wonder who in our community was helping these people,” she said. “When I realized I should be doing this for more people, Together We Care was born.”

Palmiotto began by identifying families who needed transportation, caregivers, jobs, schools and medical care.

“I started pulling together all the systems that exist to support these families,” she said. “And I found that all the stuff that exists for people with disabilities is very siloed. Families are left to figure it out on their own, and many get misinformed from Facebook.”

Palmiotto developed a road map of needs that begins at the time of diagnosis and goes through different life stages. “We put it in order of seasons of life, so it covers things like pre-K and special education to finding adapted activities and alternatives for adults not going to college.”

Families quickly learned about the nonprofit’s free services and began reaching out. Today, the organization works with about 400 families from north Georgia to Warner Robins and Macon, and others located in nearby states. Along the way, Palmiotto and her husband, Anthony, went all in, selling their house in Kennesaw to fund the organization and teaching themselves how to write grants.

“We had generous people and volunteers who knew our hearts were pure, and we were doing this to help people,” she said. “Now we’re trying to empower other organizations and faith communities to learn to do what we do. We’re passionate about teaching whoever will listen.”

Information about the organization and its next inclusion conference is online at togetherwecarega.org.

