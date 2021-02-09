Grants for black-owned businesses available; application deadline is Wednesday

Metro Atlanta Chamber staff recently launched a second round of the RESTORE ATL Grant, according to a press release. This initiative will support Black-owned small and medium-sized businesses in metro Atlanta that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing individual grants of $5,000-$10,000. Applications for the grant program are open through Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Eligibility criteria includes:
- Company must be a for-profit business located in the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area
- Company must be Black-owned
- Company must have been in business for a minimum of three years prior to Feb. 1, 2021
- Company must have fewer than 100 employees (full-time, part-time and contractors)
The funds can be used for operating expenses including rent, utilities, payroll, PPE and other business-related needs. Applications will be reviewed in the weeks following the application deadline and grant recipients will be announced in March.
This latest round of grants, totaling $180,000, is furnished through investor donations, bringing the total amount raised for the initiative to $360,000. Additional details surrounding eligibility requirements and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at the grant application website.
Information: www.metroatlantachamber.com/restore-atl-grant