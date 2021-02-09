X

Grants for black-owned businesses available; application deadline is Wednesday

The Metro Atlanta Chamber recently launched a second round of the RESTORE ATL Grant which will support Black-owned businesses in metro Atlanta that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing individual grants of $5,000-$10,000. Applications are due Wednesday, Feb. 10.
The Metro Atlanta Chamber recently launched a second round of the RESTORE ATL Grant which will support Black-owned businesses in metro Atlanta that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing individual grants of $5,000-$10,000. Applications are due Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Local | 25 minutes ago
By Pamela Miller for the AJC

Metro Atlanta Chamber staff recently launched a second round of the RESTORE ATL Grant, according to a press release. This initiative will support Black-owned small and medium-sized businesses in metro Atlanta that have been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing individual grants of $5,000-$10,000. Applications for the grant program are open through Wednesday, Feb. 10.

Eligibility criteria includes:

  • Company must be a for-profit business located in the Atlanta Metropolitan Statistical Area
  • Company must be Black-owned
  • Company must have been in business for a minimum of three years prior to Feb. 1, 2021
  • Company must have fewer than 100 employees (full-time, part-time and contractors)

The funds can be used for operating expenses including rent, utilities, payroll, PPE and other business-related needs. Applications will be reviewed in the weeks following the application deadline and grant recipients will be announced in March.

This latest round of grants, totaling $180,000, is furnished through investor donations, bringing the total amount raised for the initiative to $360,000. Additional details surrounding eligibility requirements and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at the grant application website.

Information: www.metroatlantachamber.com/restore-atl-grant

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.