Grandparents give thanks for teachers

Since Carol and Barry Walton moved to Peachtree City last year to be near their three grandkids, they’ve been continually impressed with Kedron Elementary. As classroom volunteers and during lunches with the kids, they’ve witnessed the way teachers interact positively with the youngsters .
“When we first got here, I remember hearing from other people who were also new how much the schools did to make kids feel comfortable,” said Carol Walton, a retired psychologist. “The teachers go out of their way to welcome the kids.”
This fall, having been out of the classrooms for several months, teachers have taken on the additional challenge of returning to some sort of normalcy.
“We knew they’d been working to teach kids virtually at home, and now they were working hard to have the school be safe for children,” said Carol, an avid sewer who has made masks in her spare time. That project left her with a stash of corduroy fabric in the same purple hue as Kedron’s colors.
That’s when an idea took hold.
“I thought it would be neat to make a sign in the school’s colors to say thank you to the teachers,” she said.
But the couple didn’t stop at just making a banner. They delivered the “Thank You, Teachers” sign in person one early morning in September just as the sky was getting light and the first teachers were pulling into the parking lot.
“We thought it would be neat to stand outside as they arrived and say thank you,” said Barry Walton, a retired attorney. “We called the school to find out what time the teachers started coming in and to get permission to stand there.”
The modest act of gratitude surprised and delighted the teachers, said Carol Walton. “It was great; they gave us big grins as we waved. We stood out there as they welcomed all the children, and everyone was lovely about it.”
Principal Jamie Voorhies said the Waltons' gesture fit the school’s theme, “Be the Light.”
“It is our goal to be the light of hope for our community in such difficult times. We are so grateful that the Waltons chose to Be the Light for our school. Their small act of kindness will truly have positive ripples that will continue the whole year long."
