Grandparents give thanks for teachers

“I thought it would be neat to make a sign in the school’s colors to say thank you to the teachers,” she said.

But the couple didn’t stop at just making a banner. They delivered the “Thank You, Teachers” sign in person one early morning in September just as the sky was getting light and the first teachers were pulling into the parking lot.

“We thought it would be neat to stand outside as they arrived and say thank you,” said Barry Walton, a retired attorney. “We called the school to find out what time the teachers started coming in and to get permission to stand there.”

The modest act of gratitude surprised and delighted the teachers, said Carol Walton. “It was great; they gave us big grins as we waved. We stood out there as they welcomed all the children, and everyone was lovely about it.”

Principal Jamie Voorhies said the Waltons' gesture fit the school’s theme, “Be the Light.”

“It is our goal to be the light of hope for our community in such difficult times. We are so grateful that the Waltons chose to Be the Light for our school. Their small act of kindness will truly have positive ripples that will continue the whole year long."

Each Sunday we write about a deserving person or charity events such as fun-runs, volunteer projects and other community gatherings that benefit a good cause. To submit a story for us to cover, email us at ajc.doinggood@gmail.com.