Good Samaritan provides full circle healthcare for those in need

“We believe that everyone deserves a fair and just opportunity for a healthy life. Unfortunately, the state of the healthcare system in our country means that opportunity is out of reach for many of our most vulnerable citizens,” said Kersey. “By providing a full circle of health that includes medical, dental, behavioral, nutrition/health education and wellness services, we are helping to reverse the healthcare gap in our community and set families on a path to achieving long-term health. It’s working.”

Who’s helping?

Good Samaritan Health Center

Services: Good Samaritan Health Center is a 501c3 nonprofit organization in downtown Atlanta that provides full-circle health services to those in need across metro Atlanta. Through medical, dental, behavioral health, health education and food access services, Good Sam serves patients of all ages on a sliding-fee scale based on household income and federal poverty guidelines.

Where to donate: Interested individuals and organizations can make a donation to Good Sam by visiting goodsamatlanta.org/give or emailing development@goodsamatlanta.org.

How to get help: To be eligible for these services, your annual household income must be at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines. Uninsured or underinsured individuals residing in the 30318 or 30314 ZIP codes who are in need of healthcare can reach out to Good Sam for a same-day appointment. Anyone else in need has the opportunity to enroll as a new patient during a quarterly new patient intake process.

If you are involved in or know of an organization working to bring relief to the Atlanta community during the coronavirus pandemic OR you are with an organization with supplies that you don’t know where to donate, please email us at Shannon.n.Dominy@gmail.com.