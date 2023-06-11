Good Neighbor Club launched in College Park

The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm unveiled Friday their ninth Good Neighbor Club at the College Park Auditorium.

The club at the renovated auditorium includes a new gym floor with retractable basketball hoops, an LED scoreboard, new padding for the walls, and new stage curtains. Quotes from WNBA champion Renee Montgomery and Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins were also added to the walls.

Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo

Good Neighbor Clubs are created at existing recreation centers or parks around the metro area, in partnership with The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm. The clubs, are meant to provide a space for youth to play basketball and participate educational activities. The first club was unveiled in 2019. Officials who attended the event were excited to open the new club and said this location stands out partly due to the history in the city.

“This one’s probably most special because we were able to renovate an entire gym, a gym that has a lot of history here in College Park, it’s been around since 1941,” said Dan Krause, State Farm Senior Vice President.

“We’re just pleased to be able to partner with the Hawks and the College Park Auditorium to make sure that this is a gym that can serve our communities for a long time to come.”

Jon Babul, Hawks’ vice president of community impact and basketball programs, agreed and said this Good Neighbor Club helps provide resources to youth not just in basketball, but in other areas as well

“The unique thing about this center is that they had a stage, performance arts and dance and cheerleading,” Babul said. Giving it a facelift to make it better for the next generation makes the new center even more special, he said.

College Park city councilman Ambrose Clay also attended the event and said he was amazed when he found out College Park was chosen for the next Good Neighbor Club location.

“The most important investment we can make is in our youth,” Clay said. “Get them at the time when it’s formative, get them in time when you can really make a difference. That’s what we’re trying to do in College Park.”

After the unveiling of the gym, Atlanta Hawks players Jalen Johnson and Bruno Fernando helped run basketball skill challenges for several kids.

Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo Credit: © Kat Goduco Photo

“It’s extremely important to have a place like this, Johnson said. The renovated gym is a place kids can interact with friends and have a safe, positive outlet, he said.

The Hawks and State Farm have opened eight other Good Neighbor Clubs at other metro-Atlanta locations: