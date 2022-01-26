Goldbergs, Red Lobster improve health scores

Two Atlanta area restaurants recovered quickly from recent failing health scores, while another experienced a sharp drop.
In Cobb County, Goldbergs Fine Foods, 875 Battery Ave., Atlanta, scored a perfect 100/A on a follow-up inspection Tuesday after correcting all violations, including cleaning the ice machine.
In Gwinnett County, Red Lobster, 2055 Pleasant Hill Road, Duluth, also improved, earning an 89/B on a follow-up inspection Tuesday. One of the coolers was not working correctly, and the air temperature was too high.
Another Duluth restaurant, Dan Sushi, 3360 Satellite Blvd., had its health score drop from a 96/A to a 32/U during a routine inspection Tuesday.
Among violations, employees weren’t wearing gloves or washing hands as needed.
The restaurant had no parasite destruction documentation for the fresh fish. Employees did not sanitize the rolling mat for sushi as required. Some of the cooked foods were not at safe temperatures. Discarded were miso, bean paste, soups and cooked fish.
A mold-like substance was on a wooden shelf above the prep table at the sushi bar. Food debris had accumulated on some surfaces.
Dan Sushi will be re-inspected.
