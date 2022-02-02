Glove policy not followed at Volcano Steak & Sushi

Volcano Steak & Sushi in Duluth failed its recent health inspection because of several contamination risk violations.
For example, the inspector observed several instances where employees wearing soiled gloves continued to touch the equipment and other foods instead of changing the single-serve gloves and washing hands. Employees sanitized the equipment and discarded the food.
Carrots and garlic butter were at risk of cross-contamination from raw salmon stored just above inside a cooler. Cooked sushi rice had no start or discard times.
Some cooked foods were not cooling correctly. Food containers were tightly covered and stacked on top of each other. The restaurant had a repeat violation of stacking wet containers. Multiple containers were stacked while wet and rewashed.
Volcano Steak and Sushi, 1600 Pleasant Hill Road, earned a health score of 64/U and corrected most violations during the inspection.
The restaurant’s previous health score was 70/C earned in October.
