Globe Academy dives in

Lewis tapped volunteer Liz Cowhey to lead the team. The former high school competitive swimmer has taught swimming for years, but Globe is her first coaching gig, a role she was excited to take on as a way to give back to the sport.

“This is a great opportunity for me and a great opportunity for the kids to meet new groups of students,” she said. “In a few weeks, the team has gotten much closer. It’s given them a new sense of community. At the same time, being part of a sport enhances the confidence of those doing it for the first time and builds leadership skills among those who have a lot of experience.”

All the 27 boys and girls who tried out for the team made the cut. Most had experience swimming on neighborhood and community teams, said Lewis, but they’re still required to practice every Wednesday night.

The new team has also been an exciting surprise, said Lewis.

“Since we began practicing Oct. 31, we’ve had two competitions and took first place in both. Little did we know they’d be so successful. That’s a testament to the type of students we have. They’re very talented in many ways.”

Having a dynamic sports program offers students more than a way to showcase their athletic prowess, said Lewis.

“I’ve been involved with high school athletics for 20 years, but when I came to Globe and saw these kids being fully immersed in learning other languages and being so self-motivated and directed, I knew they need something to do with all that energy. We have a wonderful administration that’s been 200% supportive. And Globe is special in that we have a large number of kids who want to participate.”

