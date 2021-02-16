Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan reaches $4 billion savings milestone; sets lower plan fees

At its annual meeting in December, the Georgia Higher Education Savings Plan Board, chaired by Governor Brian Kemp, approved lowering P2C program fees by nearly 70% as it waived the state’s administrative fee and awarded a new lower cost contract to TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc., the Plan’s program manager.

Path2College is now the lowest cost 529 plan. Program fees fell from 0.13% to 0.04%, saving P2C account owners over $3.5 million annually. Additional enhancements planned in 2021 to P2C’s investment menu should reduce accountholder costs even further.