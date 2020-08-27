Georgia WIC implements breastfeeding support campaign

The Georgia Department of Public Health recently announced the Georgia Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children Breastfeeding Support social marketing campaign “Learn Together. Grow Together,” according to a press release. The goal of the campaign is to increase knowledge of and promote breastfeeding among Georgia mothers.
The campaign highlights breastfeeding as a journey, family and partners are important parts of the team, and moms need encouragement, too. In addition to social media presence on Facebook and Instagram, activities consist of virtual breastfeeding classes, mom-to-mom support groups, and enhanced breastfeeding training for WIC staff in Clayton and DeKalb counties.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) 2018 Breastfeeding Report Card, 84% of Georgia mothers initiate breastfeeding while only 55.5% continue to breastfeed at six months after the birth of their child. Statistics from the Georgia WIC program show similar trends; suggesting that mothers are initiating breastfeeding, but there is a significant decrease in breastfeeding duration at six months. These data suggest that mothers are not getting the guidance and support needed from family, friends, health care professionals, and employers to meet their breastfeeding goals.
Georgia WIC is also recognizing this week as Black Breastfeeding Week. This week highlights the disparities in black breastfeeding rates, alarmingly high black infant mortality rates and the need for increased dialogue to support black mothers in their breastfeeding journey.
