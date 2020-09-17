Georgia Rotarians host statewide peace, unity event

Georgia Rotarians are gathering virtually and at Rotary Peace Pole events across the state on Sept. 21 to recognize the United Nations International Day of Peace, according to a press release.
Beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 21, all three Rotary Districts within the state of Georgia will come together for an inspiring virtual event to include presentations by Ambassador Andrew Young, Rotary International Director, Peter Kyle, General Todorov and Patricia Shaffer, Executive Director of NewGen Peace Builders.
At 10 a.m. the presentation will then cut-away to “live” Rotary Peace Pole events across Georgia. The underlying event theme emphasizes that Rotarians are “People of Action” with a calling to inform and inspire action among Rotarians and non-Rotarians alike, promoting peace and social justice across the globe.
This call to action is fundamentally grounded in Rotary’s Four Way Test of the things Rotarians think, say or do:
1. Is it the TRUTH;
2. Is it FAIR to all concerned;
3. Will it build GOOD WILL and BETTER FRIENDSHIPS; and
4. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
Peace Poles are an internationally recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family, standing vigil in silent prayer for peace on earth. Each Peace Pole bears the message May Peace Prevail on Earth in different languages on each of its four sides. There are tens of thousands of Peace Poles in nearly every country in the world dedicated as monuments to peace.
Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change – across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.
Link for live event: kirkdriskell.com/rotary-day-of-peace/
Information: www.facebook.com/events/780386105869050