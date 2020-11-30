Georgia public libraries provide $732.8 million in state economic impact

Georgia’s public libraries also provide tremendous value in return for the investment of public dollars and private donations. For each dollar funded to the libraries, society receives an estimated $3.21 in goods and services plus indirect economic benefits, according to a press release.

“This report demonstrates what patrons already know: Georgia’s public libraries are learning centers that empower their community members to achieve their goals at any stage of life,” said State Librarian Julie Walker. “Libraries have reimagined their spaces, collections, and services to meet their community’s needs.”