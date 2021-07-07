Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program shares tips for riding in hot weather

The Georgia Department of Driver Services Motorcycle Safety Program cautions motorcyclists of the dangers of overheating and heat exhaustion with riding tips for the hot summer months, according to a press release.
A normal body temperature ranges around 98.6°F, but when you are experiencing heat exhaustion, your body temperature can increase between 101°F to 104°F. That is important for motorcyclists who love to ride in the summer or live in a hot climate.
Contrary to what one may think, warmer weather is not a pass to wear less protective gear. Motorcyclists should stay in their gear even when the weather temperature rises above 95°F. It is not safe to wear discomforting gear that affects your ability to safely operate a motorcycle. A safer practice is to wear gear that acclimates to the seasons—especially if you are a year-round rider. In a 2019 study published by the Department of Transportation on gear conspicuity, “weather resistance” was the 4th gear purchasing factor among study participants, followed by comfort, durability, and crash resistance. A factor that many riders attributed to keeping them cool in hot weather was gear with ventilation.
Although summer is a very popular riding season among motorcyclists, hot and humid weather brings challenges that can take you from looking cool on your bike to needing to cool down. In addition to GMSP sharing the message for motorists to watch out for motorcycles and its “Share The Road” campaign, GMSP also wants motorcyclists to do their part in keeping them safe by wearing appropriate riding gear. Less riding gear may seem like a suitable fix to hot weather, but it can severely compromise your safety.
Tips:
- Wear gear designed for hot climates.
- Stay hydrated with water and electrolytes.
- Take breaks on your ride.
- Avoid the hottest part of the day.
Information: dds.ga.gov