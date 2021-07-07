Georgia Motorcycle Safety Program shares tips for riding in hot weather

A normal body temperature ranges around 98.6°F, but when you are experiencing heat exhaustion, your body temperature can increase between 101°F to 104°F. That is important for motorcyclists who love to ride in the summer or live in a hot climate.

Contrary to what one may think, warmer weather is not a pass to wear less protective gear. Motorcyclists should stay in their gear even when the weather temperature rises above 95°F. It is not safe to wear discomforting gear that affects your ability to safely operate a motorcycle. A safer practice is to wear gear that acclimates to the seasons—especially if you are a year-round rider. In a 2019 study published by the Department of Transportation on gear conspicuity, “weather resistance” was the 4th gear purchasing factor among study participants, followed by comfort, durability, and crash resistance. A factor that many riders attributed to keeping them cool in hot weather was gear with ventilation.