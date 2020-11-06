Georgia motorcycle safety program awarded $114,902 grant

This funding will be used to help reduce motorcycle fatalities, increase driver awareness of motorcycles, and help train motorcycle riders on how to ride safely. According to the Insurance Information Institute, motorcyclists are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than an automobile rider.

“We appreciate this funding from GOHS which allows the DDS GMSP to bring quality rider education and safety awareness messages across the state to both cyclists and non-riders alike,” said Commissioner Spencer R. Moore. “We are grateful for their continued support of our programs as key components in keeping Georgia roads/highways safe for motorcyclists and other road users.”