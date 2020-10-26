Georgia Driver Services offers mobile app so 18-year-olds may upgrade online

“Using DDS Online Services or the free mobile app DDS 2 GO is the safest and most efficient way to obtain licensing services. This age group can request an upgraded license from their laptop or cellphone within minutes. Why would you come in if you don’t have to?” said DDS Commissioner Spencer R Moore.

Teens under age 18 are first issued a “restricted” Class D license which imposes passenger and curfew restrictions. Upon reaching age 18, these drivers are eligible to exchange the Class D “restricted” license for a Class C “unrestricted” license. After requesting a license upgrade online, the replacement license is mailed to them within three weeks.