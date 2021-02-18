Georgia children can win money for college by sharing dreams for future

Georgia students have the opportunity to turn their dreams into college savings through this year’s “My Life’s Dream” Challenge, sponsored by the state of Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan.
Returning for a second year, the “My Life’s Dream Challenge” encourages students across the state to create an original work detailing their life’s dream for a chance to win $1,529 in financial assistance for postsecondary education, according to a press release.
At least one winner will be chosen from each region of the state—Metro Atlanta, Southeast Georgia, North Georgia and South Georgia, with up to eight winners statewide. Selected winners will be chosen based on creativity and originality.
Entries may include videos, pictures, drawings, poems or essays. Winners must be age 18 or under, a legal resident of Georgia and have an entry submitted by a parent, grandparent or legal guardian. Entries are limited to one original work per household.
To enter, fill out the entry form and submit the work at www.path2college529.com/Dream.
Entries must be received by 8 p.m. Monday, March 15. Pictures are limited to 10 megabytes or less, with videos required to be under two minutes in length. Written submissions may be no more than 500 words.
Information: www.path2college529.com/Dream.