Georgia children can win money for college by sharing dreams for future

Returning for a second year, the “My Life’s Dream Challenge” encourages students across the state to create an original work detailing their life’s dream for a chance to win $1,529 in financial assistance for postsecondary education, according to a press release.

At least one winner will be chosen from each region of the state—Metro Atlanta, Southeast Georgia, North Georgia and South Georgia, with up to eight winners statewide. Selected winners will be chosen based on creativity and originality.