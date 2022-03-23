Georgia Center for Nonprofits expands services amid pandemic

“Within the community of nonprofit organizations and leaders serving Georgia’s communities, the needs were and are acute,” said Karen Beavor, CEO of GCN. “The very definition of “capacity” has shifted and expanded, as the most foundational parts of organizational infrastructure have been tested and strained.”

GCN expanded its services during the pandemic. Nonprofits had to become very comfortable with virtual delivery of training, consulting and other services, which allowed GCN to reach organizations that it had not been able to serve previously because of distance or cost in the past. Due to heavy turnover and talent shortages in the health and human services sectors, GCN is also focusing on helping nonprofits find and retain employees to support their missions.