Georgia Center for Nonprofits expands services amid pandemic

Early in 2021 the Georgia Center for Nonprofits partnered with MedShare and Friends of Disabled Adults and Children, among others, to create an emergency personal protective equipment bank that could distribute PPE to medical clinics, human services agencies and residential facilities. Since then, GCN has continued to support Georgia nonprofits in their aim to support our communities through the coronavirus pandemic.
“Within the community of nonprofit organizations and leaders serving Georgia’s communities, the needs were and are acute,” said Karen Beavor, CEO of GCN. “The very definition of “capacity” has shifted and expanded, as the most foundational parts of organizational infrastructure have been tested and strained.”
GCN expanded its services during the pandemic. Nonprofits had to become very comfortable with virtual delivery of training, consulting and other services, which allowed GCN to reach organizations that it had not been able to serve previously because of distance or cost in the past. Due to heavy turnover and talent shortages in the health and human services sectors, GCN is also focusing on helping nonprofits find and retain employees to support their missions.
“Our cause is simple: to create thriving communities by helping nonprofits succeed,” said Beavor. “We remove barriers that thwart purpose driven people from transforming intent to impact.”
GCN’s services focus around four points: acting as a hub for social innovation, a capacity accelerator for nonprofit organizations, an influential convener of changemakers and Georgia’s largest association of nonprofits. The group also offers more than 150 courses annually on topics from fundraising and board governance to facility management.
“When we support nonprofits, we support our own quality of life and we make communities incredibly attractive to live, work and play in,” said Beavor. “Nonprofits help – but they need our support to deliver that help.”
Who’s helping?
Georgia Center for Nonprofits
Services: GCN supports Georgia nonprofits through courses, advisory services, industry advocacy and more.
Where to donate: To donate to GCN visit www.gagives.org/organization/Georgia-Center-For-Nonprofits. To donate to any nonprofit in Georgia or to MedShare or FODAC for PPE Bank: www.GAgives.org (search by key word).
How to get help: Anyone actively working in or volunteering in a nonprofit, or serving on a nonprofit board or trying to find a nonprofit to support can find more information about GCN.org or reach GCN directly at info@gcn.org.
