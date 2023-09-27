Georgia Archives host Genealogy Day on Oct. 7

The annual Archives and Genealogy Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

Laura Carter will present “Beginning Basics of Genealogy” during the all-day program of speakers and presentations on archives and genealogy in Georgia.

Participants will be instructed on the basics of genealogy principles and methodologies and the importance of source citations and document analysis.

Note that all participants are required to have a FamilySearch.org account before attending the event.

The registration fee is $30 per person by Oct. 4, and the cancellation deadline is Oct. 5.

Lunch will be provided for a donation, or participants can bring their own or dine out.

Register at GeorgiaArchives.org.