BreakingNews
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed

Georgia Archives host Genealogy Day on Oct. 7

Credit: Georgia Archives

Credit: Georgia Archives

Local News
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
16 minutes ago
X

The annual Archives and Genealogy Day is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Georgia Archives, 5800 Jonesboro Road, Morrow.

Laura Carter will present “Beginning Basics of Genealogy” during the all-day program of speakers and presentations on archives and genealogy in Georgia.

Participants will be instructed on the basics of genealogy principles and methodologies and the importance of source citations and document analysis.

Note that all participants are required to have a FamilySearch.org account before attending the event.

The registration fee is $30 per person by Oct. 4, and the cancellation deadline is Oct. 5.

Lunch will be provided for a donation, or participants can bring their own or dine out.

Register at GeorgiaArchives.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AJC IN-DEPTH
COVID-19 numbers in Georgia are dropping again. Will it last?6h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

BREAKING
Gwinnett police: Drivers were racing at more than 100 mph before 5 teens killed
33m ago

Credit: AP

Sapelo Island’s Gullah Geechee residents push for zoning referendum
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department / GBI

Tip helps to identify man whose body was found at Gwinnett construction site
1h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department / GBI

Tip helps to identify man whose body was found at Gwinnett construction site
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Nation: Home-field advantage is so close, magic numbers drop again
6h ago
The Latest
Clayton County restaurant inspection scores
Cobb County restaurant inspection scores
Health score drops at American Deli in Duluth
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
13h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
19h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top