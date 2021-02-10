GDOL receives national employment award

The American Institute for Full Employment has given a Full Employment Award for 2020 to the Georgia Department of Labor for implementing effective reemployment policy and process initiatives during the COVID‐19 pandemic, according to a press release.
Amid an unprecedented economic shutdown, a specialized state of emergency enabled a robust COVID-19 response by the Georgia Department of Labor, which addressed massive layoffs, optimized online services and more quickly connected claimants to employment. GDOL’s rapid action helped mitigate the economic impacts on workers and employers of the most devastating economic crisis since the Great Depression.
The Full Employment Award is given each year to one or more states or individuals demonstrating a commitment to excellence in helping job seekers become reemployed.
“We are honored to have received this prestigious award, particularly during such a challenging year,” said Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler. “Thinking outside the box, we were able to come up with never tried before solutions to get people back to work and fill job openings.”
For the year, Georgia achieved a 36% increase in the percentage of UI claimants who successfully completed Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment activities. Additionally, Georgia was the only state in the nation to experience less than a 1% decline in personal income through the third quarter of 2020.
The GDOL has processed over 4.3 million unemployment insurance (UI) claims since last March, while trying to adjust its programs to support pandemic employment requirements. The agency was able to continue its reemployment efforts using innovative virtual processes and implement a broader set of initiatives and policies to minimize the economic impact of the pandemic.
“At a time when good news seems to be in short supply, it’s encouraging to see leading states like Georgia accomplish so much in the face of such difficult circumstances—aiding both struggling individuals and the broader economy,” says AIFE President John Courtney.
The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations also received the 2020 Full Employment award.
