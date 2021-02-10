GDOL receives national employment award

Amid an unprecedented economic shutdown, a specialized state of emergency enabled a robust COVID-19 response by the Georgia Department of Labor, which addressed massive layoffs, optimized online services and more quickly connected claimants to employment. GDOL’s rapid action helped mitigate the economic impacts on workers and employers of the most devastating economic crisis since the Great Depression.

The Full Employment Award is given each year to one or more states or individuals demonstrating a commitment to excellence in helping job seekers become reemployed.