GCA accepting Vibrant Communities grant applications

Georgia Council for the Arts is now accepting applications for the FY22 Vibrant Communities Grant, which will fund arts projects in Georgia counties in which no organization received a GCA FY22 Bridge, Project, or Arts Education Program Grant, according to a press release. The complete list of eligible counties is available in the guidelines.
Applications should be completed and submitted through GCA’s online grant system.
Vibrant Communities will fund programs such as performances, exhibits, residencies, workshops, murals, public art, and festivals, among other types of arts programs. GCA has added online programs to the list of program types eligible for Vibrant Communities Grant funding. The grant is open to any nonprofit organization, government entity, library, school, college or university located in an eligible Georgia county. Applicants may request from $1,000 to $5,000 and the grant requires a 50% cash match. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
To accompany the guidelines, GCA is creating the Vibrant Communities Artist List, a compilation of artists, arts organizations, and program examples that qualify as eligible Vibrant Communities Grant projects. GCA is accepting applications for the Artist List through July 27, 2021. The Artist List resource will be available by the end of July. Applicants are not required to use artists or arts organizations from the Artist List.
GCA will offer a Vibrant Communities Grant applicant training webinar at 2 p.m. Aug. 3. To register, go to: https://fy22-vibrant-communities-grant-workshop.eventbrite.com
A recording of the training webinar will be available online. If you have questions about the FY22 Vibrant Communities Grant guidelines or application, please contact Allen Bell at abell@gaarts.org or 404-962-4839, or Katie Domurat at kdomurat@gaarts.org or 404-962-4015.
Information: gaarts.org/what-we-do/grants/vibrant-communities-grant/