GCA accepting Vibrant Communities grant applications

To accompany the guidelines, GCA is creating the Vibrant Communities Artist List, a compilation of artists, arts organizations, and program examples that qualify as eligible Vibrant Communities Grant projects. GCA is accepting applications for the Artist List through July 27, 2021. The Artist List resource will be available by the end of July. Applicants are not required to use artists or arts organizations from the Artist List.

GCA will offer a Vibrant Communities Grant applicant training webinar at 2 p.m. Aug. 3. To register, go to: https://fy22-vibrant-communities-grant-workshop.eventbrite.com