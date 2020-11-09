GA Department of Driver Services Launches Mail-In/Fax License Service for Mature Citizens

The Georgia Department of Driver Services recently announced good news for Georgia drivers age 64 and over. This group is now able to renew or replace their driver’s license without visiting a DDS center in person, according to a press release.
A recent DDS rule change allows the required vision exam to be submitted with their application remotely as long as it has been completed by a licensed optometrist or ophthalmologist.
“I am pleased that we are able to offer this convenience to our more experienced customers. DDS is constantly working to ensure efficient, safe and customer friendly options within the law,” commented Commissioner Spencer R. Moore.
Georgia law requires that customers 64 years of age and older take and pass a vision exam prior to receiving or renewing a driver’s license.
All customers may complete the vision exam at a DDS Customer Service Center. Customer 64 years of age or older who cannot visit a DDS location may also:
- Complete the DDS Online Application
- Submit the following by mail or fax:
- Vision Report (DDS-MR-274) or a vision exam dated within the last two years
- Two proofs of physical Georgia residency
- Pay the $32 License Fee with a credit card using the Credit Card Payment Authorization Form (DDS-100) by secure fax to (678) 413-8555.
- Customers may also mail a money order, cashier’s check or personal check for payment to the following address:
Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)
Attn: Central Issuance
PO Box 80447
Conyers, GA 30013
These customers will be mailed or emailed a temporary paper license to the address they provide. Customers should allow up to 30 days to receive their driver’s license in the mail.
Information: www.dds.georgia.gov.