Free lectures dive into Georgia’s past

“We have 51 collections, and they’ve been scanned so people can click and do a search,” said Cliff. “We get a lot of genealogists from all over the United States because our virtual vault has early state records and deed books than have genealogical value. We also work public schools, home schoolers, lawyers and groups like the DAR. It’s free, open access that’s great especially for people who aren’t comfortable getting out in person.”

While the current uptick in COVID cases may mean fewer folks in the face-to-face sessions, Cliff said the program will continue in cyberspace.

“We hope in future to have a hybrid of in-person while also keeping the virtual and YouTube options,” she said.

Lunch and Learn programs are held the second Friday of each month from noon until 1 p.m. The Jan. 14 presenter is Doug Young of Atlanta’s planning department whose topic is “Future Places Project: Redefining Historic Preservation in Atlanta.”

For information, visit georgiaarchives.org.

