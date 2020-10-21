Xpress gives $734K upgrade to Cumming Park & Ride

ADA-compliant work has been completed to rebuild curb lines, repave handicapped parking and re-grade wheelchair ramps at the Xpress Park & Ride in Cumming, according to an announcement by ATL, the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority.
“The repairs will help to ensure that this public space will now be more accessible to everyone and especially to those that utilize public transit as a necessity," ATL said.
The Park & Ride, at Ga. 400 and Buford Highway (Ga. 20), also got new bike ranks; filled pavement joints; corrected drainage; a cleared detention pond; new landscaping; and replacements for a damaged guardrail and burned trash cans.
The $734,064 project was started in October, 2019, and completed in less than a year, ATL said. Information: https://bit.ly/31qNPD4