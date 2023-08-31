Rodeo is Sept. 1-3 in Cumming

The International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA) World Championship Rodeo is scheduled Sept. 1-3 at the city of Cumming Fairgrounds covered arena, 235 Castleberry Road, Cumming.

Admission is $20 for ages 11 and older and free for ages 10 and younger.

Buy tickets online at tinyurl.com/y6dwfve5 or at the fairgrounds.

Hours are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday.

Gates will open two hours before the show for ticket sales.

See CummingFair.squarespace.com, facebook.com/CummingFair or ipra-rodeo.com for more details.