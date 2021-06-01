ajc logo
Ribbon cutting ceremony set for Big Creek Greenway extension

A ribbon cutting ceremony on June 3 will open additional segments of the Big Creek Greenway to the public. CONTRIBUTED
Forsyth County | 1 hour ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

Forsyth County officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open two segments of the Phase V portion of the Big Creek Greenway at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, according to a press release.

One of the two segments of Phase V opening June 3 will extend the Greenway from the intersection of Kelly Mill Road and Johnson Road to Canton Hwy. (SR 20), a distance of 2.27 miles. The other segment of Phase V opening June 3 originates at the intersection of SR 20 and the Spot Road Connector. That segment travels along the Spot Road Connector, Doc Bramblett Road and Spot Road, ending at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve and Visitor Center, a distance of 2.48 miles.

In the future, an additional one-mile segment of Phase V will run parallel to SR 20, connecting all portions of the Greenway. This segment will be constructed at a later date as part of the planned GDOT widening of Canton Hwy.

When complete, Phase V of the Greenway will extend the multi-use trail an additional 5.7 miles from Kelly Mill Road to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve Visitor Center (4075 Spot Road), making the entire Forsyth County Big Creek Greenway just over 16.5 miles in length.

Information: parks.forsythco.com/Parks-and-Facilities/Big-Creek-Greenway

