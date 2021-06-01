Ribbon cutting ceremony set for Big Creek Greenway extension

One of the two segments of Phase V opening June 3 will extend the Greenway from the intersection of Kelly Mill Road and Johnson Road to Canton Hwy. (SR 20), a distance of 2.27 miles. The other segment of Phase V opening June 3 originates at the intersection of SR 20 and the Spot Road Connector. That segment travels along the Spot Road Connector, Doc Bramblett Road and Spot Road, ending at the Sawnee Mountain Preserve and Visitor Center, a distance of 2.48 miles.

In the future, an additional one-mile segment of Phase V will run parallel to SR 20, connecting all portions of the Greenway. This segment will be constructed at a later date as part of the planned GDOT widening of Canton Hwy.