Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Fowler Water Reclamation Facility upgrades

Forsyth County officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 12, for a recent expansion at the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility in southwest Forsyth, according to a press release
The expansion at the facility, which was completed in early 2021, increased the wastewater treatment capacity from 2.5 million gallons per day (mgd) to five million mgd. The improvements allow for Fowler WRF to incrementally expand up to 7.5 mgd capacity as needed. Additional improvements to the facility include:
- New four million-gallon equalization tank that provides the ability to manage peak flows for consistent treatment and wastewater storage for maintenance or emergencies.
- Addition of membrane bioreactor (MBR) technology to maintain the County’s ability to reuse water and increase flows to the Chattahoochee River.
- Upgrades to existing systems and equipment.
The Fowler WRF is one of six Forsyth County Water and Sewer Department Water Reclamation Facilities that remove contaminants from household and commercial wastewater through a series of physical, chemical and biological treatment processes.
Information: www.forsythco.com/Departments/Water-Department/Water-Treatment