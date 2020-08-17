Pilgrim Mill bridge work to affect Ga. 400 traffic in Forsyth County

Single lanes will be closed, and traffic pacing is planned, for Ga. 400 during the day Monday through Wednesday, with work generally starting at 7 a.m. northbound and ending at 5 p.m. southbound. Traffic will be affected in both directions Monday; northbound, Tuesday; and southbound, Wednesday.

Westbound Pilgrim Mill will see a single lane closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday. On Ga. 400, traffic pacing is planned the same hours Wednesday for the northbound lanes, and Thursday for the southbound lanes.