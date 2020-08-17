Pilgrim Mill bridge work to affect Ga. 400 traffic in Forsyth County

Forsyth County motorists can expect lane closures and traffic pacing in the coming days and evenings to accommodate bridge construction at Ga. 400 and Pilgrim Mill Road.
Single lanes will be closed, and traffic pacing is planned, for Ga. 400 during the day Monday through Wednesday, with work generally starting at 7 a.m. northbound and ending at 5 p.m. southbound. Traffic will be affected in both directions Monday; northbound, Tuesday; and southbound, Wednesday.
Westbound Pilgrim Mill will see a single lane closure from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., Wednesday and Thursday. On Ga. 400, traffic pacing is planned the same hours Wednesday for the northbound lanes, and Thursday for the southbound lanes.
All work is weather dependent, and exact times of lane closures and traffic pacing could fluctuate, the county said. Updates will be posted as necessary to Forsyth’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Information: https://bit.ly/3iDQb7J