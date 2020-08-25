Pilgrim Mill bridge work means Ga. 400 lane closures in Forsyth

Continuing work on the bridge that carries Pilgrim Mill Road over Ga. 400 in Forsyth County will require southbound lane closures and traffic pacing Wednesday and Thursday.
Weather permitting, the work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, when the two outside lanes of southbound Ga. 400 at Pilgrim Mill will be closed; and the same hours Thursday, closing a single, inside, southbound lane, according to a county announcement.
Southbound traffic pacing is planned both days, the county said. Updates will be posted as necessary to the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Information: https://bit.ly/31lNDoW