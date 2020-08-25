Pilgrim Mill bridge work means Ga. 400 lane closures in Forsyth

Weather permitting, the work is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, when the two outside lanes of southbound Ga. 400 at Pilgrim Mill will be closed; and the same hours Thursday, closing a single, inside, southbound lane, according to a county announcement.

Southbound traffic pacing is planned both days, the county said. Updates will be posted as necessary to the county’s Facebook and Twitter pages. Information: https://bit.ly/31lNDoW