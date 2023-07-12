New Facebook page formed by Forsyth EMA, 911 Center

Forsyth County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and 911 Center have established a new Facebook page.

That page is facebook.com/ForsythCountyEMA911.

Follow their page to see emergency and weather alerts, how-to videos, interactive discussions and behind-the-scenes looks at the important work done daily by EMA and the 911 Center.

Forsyth County EMA is the local lead agency for coordination of emergency and disaster response activities for Forsyth County and the city of Cumming.

More details can be found at forsythco.com/Departments-Offices/Emergency-Management-Agency.