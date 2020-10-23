Lanier ‘Shore Sweep’ volunteers collect 80 tons of trash

More than 1,100 volunteers working out of 12 parks, clubs and marinas collected 160,000 pounds of trash during the Lake Lanier 2020 Shore Sweep, organizers of the 32nd annual clean-up announced.
People in watercraft or walking the shore braved the COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday, Sept. 26, to collect all manner of floating and shorebound debris. The 80 tons of garbage “tied last year’s total and is another one for the record books,” the Lake Lanier Association said in a Facebook posting.
“We cannot thank everyone enough for all of your hard work and support," the association said.
Next year’s Shore Sweep will be Sept. 25, 2021. Information: https://bit.ly/3dR7Bwq