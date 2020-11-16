Lanier rec areas to close for annual quota deer hunt

The Laurel Ridge Trail, Sawnee Campground, West Bank Park, Lower Pool West Park, Lower Overlook Park, Lower Pool East Park, Buford Dam Park, East Bank Park, Lanier Park, Burton Mill Park, Van Pugh South Campground, and Chestnut Ridge Campground will be closed during the hunt, the corps said.

The hunt, held yearly since 2010, seeks to control the number of deer in the Buford Dam area to reduce vehicle vs. deer accidents and to ensure adequate winter food resources for the deer population, the corps said.