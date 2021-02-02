Kroger to donate more than 3,000 pounds of meatloaf to food bank

On Friday, Feb. 5, Kroger’s Atlanta Division will deliver more than 3,000 pounds of Cheddar Bacon Meatloaf to the Georgia Mountain Food Bank in Gainesville to support hunger relief initiatives in North Georgia, according to a press release. The Georgia Mountain Food Bank serves Hall, Dawson, Forsyth, Lumpkin and Union counties.
The donation is part of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Kroger’s bold social impact plan aimed at creating communities free of hunger and waste.
“Kroger is on a mission to end hunger in the places we call home,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “There is an absurdity in the nation’s food supply. More than 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is uneaten annually, and yet 1 in 8 Americans faces food insecurity every day. During the pandemic that statistic has moved to 1 in 5 Americans.”
“On behalf of all those served through Georgia Mountain Food Bank partner agencies and programs, we want to thank the Kroger Company for this very generous donation. After the unprecedented year we’ve all been through, donations like this one, make a huge difference in the number of people we are able to help,” said Kay Blackstock, executive director of the Georgia Mountain Food Bank. “Kroger is a valued partner of the Georgia Mountain Food Bank and so many other food banks in the Feeding America network with donations of food and funds. The company is a leader for others by encouraging support for the distribution of healthy and nutritious food to people in need.”
Since the launch of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Initiative in 2017, the Atlanta Division has achieved impressive milestones, including:
- 40 million meals donated;
- 10.3 million lbs. of food rescued;
- More than 160 tons of waste diverted from landfills;
- $24 million donated back to local communities; and
- More than $225,000 donated to hunger and COVID-19 relief efforts since March 2020.
The donation equates to more than 306 cases of meatloaf, with a retail value of more than $14,500.