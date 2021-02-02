Kroger to donate more than 3,000 pounds of meatloaf to food bank

The donation is part of Zero Hunger | Zero Waste, Kroger’s bold social impact plan aimed at creating communities free of hunger and waste.

“Kroger is on a mission to end hunger in the places we call home,” said Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “There is an absurdity in the nation’s food supply. More than 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is uneaten annually, and yet 1 in 8 Americans faces food insecurity every day. During the pandemic that statistic has moved to 1 in 5 Americans.”