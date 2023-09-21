Free fishing day is Sept. 23 in Cumming

National Hunting and Fishing Day will be observed throughout Georgia on Sept. 23, including a free event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cumming.

That event is for children at Lower Pool Park below Buford Dam, 3600 Buford Dam Road, Cumming.

Children can fish, try fly-tying and view fishing demos.

Volunteers will help children bait hooks and remove fish.

Participants should arrive by 9 a.m. and bring a clean, five-gallon bucket for carrying fish.

A limited number of loaner fishing poles will be available. Bait will be provided.

Life jackets are required.

Hot dogs, drinks and snacks will be provided.

View more details at tinyurl.com/tk32zssj or GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

On this free fishing day, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state.