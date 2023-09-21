Free fishing day is Sept. 23 in Cumming

Credit: Emily Jenkins

Credit: Emily Jenkins

Forsyth County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
43 minutes ago
X

National Hunting and Fishing Day will be observed throughout Georgia on Sept. 23, including a free event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Cumming.

That event is for children at Lower Pool Park below Buford Dam, 3600 Buford Dam Road, Cumming.

Children can fish, try fly-tying and view fishing demos.

Volunteers will help children bait hooks and remove fish.

Participants should arrive by 9 a.m. and bring a clean, five-gallon bucket for carrying fish.

A limited number of loaner fishing poles will be available. Bait will be provided.

Life jackets are required.

Hot dogs, drinks and snacks will be provided.

View more details at tinyurl.com/tk32zssj or GeorgiaWildlife.com/get-involved/nhfday.

On this free fishing day, Georgia residents do not need a fishing license or a trout license to fish on any public waters in the state.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray for the AJC

MARTA’s CEO died by suicide. His family is working to raise awareness.3h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Family of 2022 Fulton jail death announces plans to sue sheriff and county
2h ago

Credit: TNS

NTSB says turbulent Delta flight seriously injured 2 crew, 2 passengers
2h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
2h ago

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store
2h ago

Credit: NYT

Chesebro moves to suppress key evidence in Trump election case
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cumming Fair

Cumming Country Fair and Festival is Oct. 5-15
Rodeo is Sept. 1-3 in Cumming
Forsyth is among first in nation to use Avive AED to revive sudden cardiac arrest victims
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
5h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
5h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top