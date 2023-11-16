Forsyth’s Family Fun Day is Nov. 18

By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
47 minutes ago

An upcoming event may help you meet an adoptable pet to bring home for the holidays.

No adoption fees will be provided for shelter pets.

For your pets, free rabies vaccinations and free microchipping will be offered at the new Companion Animal Resource and Education (CARE) Mobile Unit provided by the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, 4065 County Way, Cumming.

Family Fun Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 18.

Enjoy free hot dogs, sides, drinks and family-friendly activities, including a bounce house and face painting.

Coal Mountain Dog Park will be open next door.

Learn more at ow.ly/tcwc50Q42V1.

