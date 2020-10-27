Forsyth urges parents to remind students about COVID-19

As of Oct. 21, the district had 22 active student cases, the most since 23 cases on Aug. 31; and 1.3% of its students, 426, in quarantine due to direct exposure, the largest percentage since Sept. 3, Bearden said in a message issued Friday.

Absent a disability that prevents it, students and staff in Forsyth are expected – but not required – to wear face masks. Yet fewer students are doing so. “Most show up at school with a mask, but wind up taking it off or wearing it around their neck,” Bearden said.