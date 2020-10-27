Forsyth urges parents to remind students about COVID-19

Citing a “slight uptick” in COVID-19 activity among students, Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Bearden urged parents to assist in mitigating the spread of the disease.
As of Oct. 21, the district had 22 active student cases, the most since 23 cases on Aug. 31; and 1.3% of its students, 426, in quarantine due to direct exposure, the largest percentage since Sept. 3, Bearden said in a message issued Friday.
Absent a disability that prevents it, students and staff in Forsyth are expected – but not required – to wear face masks. Yet fewer students are doing so. “Most show up at school with a mask, but wind up taking it off or wearing it around their neck,” Bearden said.
Addressing parents, he said, “I implore your assistance. Please speak with your children, once again, about the importance of following ALL precautionary measures: Mask Up, Wash Up, Cover Up, Clean Up, and Back Up.”
