Forsyth Sheriff gets $120K to go after aggressive drivers

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety has awarded a $120,013 grant to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to combat crashes, injuries and fatalities caused by impaired driving and speeding, the sheriff announced.
The Sheriff’a Office was one of 21 law enforcement agencies in Georgia to be awarded 2021 Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) grants. The program is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“Grants such as this H.E.A.T. grant ... keep our citizens safe by helping us take dangerous drivers off our roads," Sheriff Ron Freeman said.
The state is distributing $6.7 million in 2021 H.E.A.T. grants for specialized traffic enforcement activities. The program is designed to assist jurisdictions with the highest rates of traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities. Grants are awarded based on impaired driving and speeding data. Information: https://bit.ly/3nSNCCf