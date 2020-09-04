Forsyth sets open houses on wastewater, rivers

Both meetings are scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. their respective dates at the Forsyth Administration Building, 110 E. Main St., Cumming. Water & Sewer Department staff will be on hand to answer questions about increased discharges of what the county described as highly treated wastewater.

The Shakerag meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, concerns expanding the permitted discharge into the Chattahoochee River from 1.25 million to 2.5 million gallons a day. The Fowler meeting Wednesday, Sept. 23, is about expanding the discharge into Big Creek from 2.5 million gallons a day seasonally to 5 million gallons a day year-round.