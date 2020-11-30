X

Forsyth Public Library welcomes new Bookmobile

Forsyth County library and county government officials, staff and residents participate in a socially distanced ribbon cutting Nov. 16 to welcome "Loanie," the library's new $400,000 Bookmobile.
Credit: Forsyth County Public Library

By David Ibata for the AJC

The Forsyth County Public Library has welcomed the arrival of “Loanie,” its new Bookmobile.

Members of the library Board of Trustees, county Board of Commissioners, library staff and other community members gathered outside the Hampton Park Library recently for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Summit Bodyworks of Fort Lupton, Colo., custom-built the 33-foot-long Bookmobile for Forsyth. About $400,000 in impact fees went into the vehicle, which will have 3,500 books, an on-board computer and WiFi equipment, modular furniture, a hydraulic wheelchair lift and a 22-foot awning over a 72-inch TV.

“The idea of adding bookmobile services came out of our strategic planning retreat,” said Library Director Anna Lyle. “Participants identified the need for delivery of library services beyond the boundaries of our buildings.”

Information, including planning for routes and stops: https://bit.ly/3kNi3H5

