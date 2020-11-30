Forsyth Public Library welcomes new Bookmobile

Members of the library Board of Trustees, county Board of Commissioners, library staff and other community members gathered outside the Hampton Park Library recently for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Summit Bodyworks of Fort Lupton, Colo., custom-built the 33-foot-long Bookmobile for Forsyth. About $400,000 in impact fees went into the vehicle, which will have 3,500 books, an on-board computer and WiFi equipment, modular furniture, a hydraulic wheelchair lift and a 22-foot awning over a 72-inch TV.