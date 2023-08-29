Forsyth is among first in nation to use Avive AED to revive sudden cardiac arrest victims

Forsyth County is one of first three communities in the nation involved in Avive’s 4 Minute City Program.

The program aims to give everyday people the tools to offer sudden cardiac arrest victims quick lifesaving help with automated external defibrillators (AEDs) before EMS arrives at an emergency as 300 of the Avive Connect™ AEDs will be distributed throughout the community.

“It’s going to be interesting and awesome to see how the 4 Minute City can help our survival rate,” said 911 Center Operations Manager Jill Spence.

On a recent call, Spence guided a lady in giving CPR to her husband who had experienced sudden cardiac arrest.

Thankfully, the woman’s husband survived once a deputy and other units arrived to provide assistance to the man.

Residents are invited to learn more and take part in the program at avive.life/forsyth.

View more details at tinyurl.com/4dyntjw3 or forsythco.com/News/another-life-saved-by-911-center.