Forsyth County’s newest fire station opens Monday

The Forsyth County Fire Department on Monday officially opens the new Fire Station 11, intended to improve service and reduce response times in the west central part of the county.
The station, at 4655 Pittman Road, cost $4.26 million, paid for by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax VI program and impact fees.
“We are very thankful of the voters' continued passage of the Forsyth County SPLOST program and eternally grateful to the Board of Commissioners for their unwavering support of the Fire Department,” said Forsyth Fire Chief Barry Head.
The four-stall, 12,000-square-foot facility was designed by Croft and Associates architects and built by Cooper & Co. General Contractors Inc. In 2018, the county was awarded a federal, $1.6 million, Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant to fund the hiring of 12 firefighters for the new station.
