Forsyth County to reveal expansion of Lanierland Park on Aug. 19

A ribbon-cutting ceremony by Forsyth County officials will reveal Lanierland Park’s expansion at 6115 Jot-Em-Down Road, Cumming at 9 a.m. Aug. 19.

“This is a very exciting day for Parks and Recreation and the many visitors in north Forsyth and around the county who utilize Lanierland,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kirk Franz.

“The new amenities and facilities at the park have something for everyone to enjoy. The addition of the new Miracle League field will enhance the experience for those athletes,” Franz added.

Designated as phase two of the park’s master plan, the expansion project includes:

six tennis courts.

four pickleball courts.

four baseball/softball fields.

Miracle League field.

an all-inclusive playground.

a walking path.

a football/lacrosse fieldhouse.

additional parking.

The ceremony will feature remarks from elected officials, Parks and Recreation staff, community leaders and more.

A Miracle League exhibition game will occur after a ceremonial first pitch on the new field by league participants, following the park’s ribbon cutting.

The consultant for the project is Lose Design, and the general contractor is Astra Group Inc.

Funded by SPLOST VIII and impact fees, the project budget is $16.5 million.

Renderings of how the park will look once completed may be found at tinyurl.com/cn6uwkbc.