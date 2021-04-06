Forsyth County to resume monthly siren testing Wednesday

Forsyth County will resume monthly outdoor severe weather siren tests at noon on the first Wednesday of each month (weather permitting) after resolving a software error that prevented the County’s sirens from sounding during the tests in February and March, according to a press release.
The next planned test is set for Wednesday, April 7 (weather permitting).
The siren tests help residents recognize what they would hear in the event of a real tornado warning. Forsyth County has 17 outdoor severe weather sirens located throughout the county to notify residents that severe weather is in the area.
The sirens are only designed to be heard by individuals outside during severe weather, and siren tests are only conducted if there is good weather to avoid confusion.
For a list of siren locations, visit the EMA department at Forsythco.com