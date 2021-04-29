Forsyth County to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment or walk-up

In partnership with District 2 Public Health, Forsyth County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents Tuesday, May 4, through Thursday, May 6, at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd., according to a press release.
Vaccines are available by appointment and walk-ups will also be accepted. Vaccines will be administered during the following hours:
Tuesday, May 4: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 6: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The vaccination event is made possible by a FEMA grant which also allows Forsyth County’s Public Transportation Department the ability to provide a ride to and from the vaccination site for County residents in need of transportation. Residents are eligible for two total round trips at no cost. To arrange transportation for a scheduled vaccine appointment, call 770-781-2195.
Information: forsythco.com/COVID-19/vaccine