Forsyth County to offer COVID-19 vaccines by appointment or walk-up

Forsyth County hosts mass COVID-19 vaccination event May 4-6 by appointment or walk-up.

Forsyth County | 56 minutes ago
By Juanita Love for the AJC

In partnership with District 2 Public Health, Forsyth County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents Tuesday, May 4, through Thursday, May 6, at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College, 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd., according to a press release.

Vaccines are available by appointment and walk-ups will also be accepted. Vaccines will be administered during the following hours:

Tuesday, May 4: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 6: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The vaccination event is made possible by a FEMA grant which also allows Forsyth County’s Public Transportation Department the ability to provide a ride to and from the vaccination site for County residents in need of transportation. Residents are eligible for two total round trips at no cost. To arrange transportation for a scheduled vaccine appointment, call 770-781-2195.

Information: forsythco.com/COVID-19/vaccine

