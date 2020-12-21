Forsyth County starts Christmas tree recycling Saturday

Trees can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-Jan. 30, at the Recycling Convenience Centers at 351 Tolbert St.; 3678 Old Atlanta Road; and in Coal Mountain at 3560 Settingdown Road. The centers will be closed New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Trees also can be dropped off from Dec. 26 to 4 p.m., Jan. 9 at Vickery Creek Elementary School, 6280 Post Road; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 9, at the Home Depot stores at 2635 Peachtree Parkway and 1000 Market Place Boulevard.