Forsyth County starts Christmas tree recycling Saturday

Forsyth County residents can start recycling holiday trees on Saturday, the day after Christmas, in the “Bring One for the Chipper” campaign of Keep Forsyth County Beautiful.
Trees can be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, Dec. 26-Jan. 30, at the Recycling Convenience Centers at 351 Tolbert St.; 3678 Old Atlanta Road; and in Coal Mountain at 3560 Settingdown Road. The centers will be closed New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Trees also can be dropped off from Dec. 26 to 4 p.m., Jan. 9 at Vickery Creek Elementary School, 6280 Post Road; and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Jan. 9, at the Home Depot stores at 2635 Peachtree Parkway and 1000 Market Place Boulevard.
Last year, Forsyth County recycled 3,701 trees. Trees are mulched or placed in Lake Lanier as fish habitat. Wood chips also will be available to county residents at the Coal Mountain Recycling Center. Information: https://bit.ly/3mgHgdO