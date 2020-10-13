X

Forsyth County starts Big Creek Greenway extension

Portions of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County are closed to trail users, as the county begins construction of Phase V of the greenway to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve.

Credit: Forsyth County

By David Ibata for the AJC

Forsyth County announced it has started work on Phase V of the Big Creek Greenway, extending the trail to the Sawnee Mountain Preserve.

Forsyth officials asked trail users to refrain from entering unopened sections of the greenway until construction is complete: Johnson to Chamblee Gap roads; Chamblee Gap to Ga. 20; the Spot Road Connector; Doc Bramblett Road; and Spot Road to the Sawnee Preserve.

“The entirety of these portions of the greenway are active construction areas, considered dangerous and are prohibited from use,” the county said.

Weather permitting, this phase of the Greenway is expected to be completed next spring. Information: https://bit.ly/2FlP8LK

