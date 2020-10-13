Forsyth County starts Big Creek Greenway extension

Forsyth officials asked trail users to refrain from entering unopened sections of the greenway until construction is complete: Johnson to Chamblee Gap roads; Chamblee Gap to Ga. 20; the Spot Road Connector; Doc Bramblett Road; and Spot Road to the Sawnee Preserve.

“The entirety of these portions of the greenway are active construction areas, considered dangerous and are prohibited from use,” the county said.