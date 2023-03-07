Forsyth County sports pub fails second consecutive inspection

The inspector said the gas, stored under the dishwasher, should never be inside a facility. The dishwasher area also had a large hole in the wall with visible food and debris.

ADDA Sports Pub & Eatery, 3455 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee, failed the follow-up inspection with 39/U, earning its second consecutive failing score. The restaurant scored 60/U in February.