BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Senators grill Fed chair over efforts to tame inflation
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Forsyth County sports pub fails second consecutive inspection

Forsyth County
By Laura Berrios, For the AJC
41 minutes ago

During a recent health inspection, a full can of gasoline was inside the ADDA Sports Pub & Eatery in south Forsyth County.

The inspector said the gas, stored under the dishwasher, should never be inside a facility. The dishwasher area also had a large hole in the wall with visible food and debris.

ADDA Sports Pub & Eatery, 3455 Peachtree Parkway, Suwanee, failed the follow-up inspection with 39/U, earning its second consecutive failing score. The restaurant scored 60/U in February.

Among other violations, several food items were at unsafe temperatures. Lamb sauce, heavy cream, eggs, chicken and lamb kabobs were discarded.

Eggs were next to ready-to-eat foods in the walk-in cooler. Containers of bulk goods were uncovered. Several 5-gallon yogurt buckets were reused to store other foods and sauces.

Also, a cutting board was excessively worn, and equipment throughout the kitchen, such as shelves, sinks and stoves, were dirty. Broken equipment was in the kitchen.

ADDA Sports Pub & Eatery will be re-inspected.

About the Author

Laura Berrios
Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: These bills didn’t make the cut on Crossover Day4h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: If we follow DeSantis, we will set country back 100 years
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
1h ago

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
4h ago

Credit: Clayton County Sheriff's Office

4th arrest in 17th Street bridge shootings that killed two youths
4h ago

Credit: Jessica Cox/Bally Sports

Bally Sports South/Southeast will broadcast 149 Braves games in 2023
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Sawnee Association of the Arts

Sawnee Association of the Arts hosts new events
Faith and Medicine Conference is Feb. 3, 4 in Cumming
Forsyth County is recycling Christmas trees through Jan. 28
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
18h ago
Study: Under new Georgia law, about 9% of would-be abortions eligible
20h ago
Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature: Here are some closely watched bills on Monday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top