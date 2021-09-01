ajc logo
Forsyth County sets meetings for future Matt Community Park Recreation Center

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation has set community input meetings this month to discuss the future Matt Community Park Recreation Center.
Forsyth County Parks & Recreation has set community input meetings this month to discuss the future Matt Community Park Recreation Center.

Forsyth County
By J.J. Smith for the AJC
1 hour ago

Forsyth County Parks & Recreation will host two community input meetings for resident feedback on proposed plans for a future recreation center at Matt Community Park, 6555 Wallace Tatum Road, according to a press release.

Drop-in style community input meetings will be held from 5-7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Sawnee Mountain Park Community Building, 3995 Watson Road on Thursday, Sept. 2, and
  • Coal Mountain Park Community Building,3560 Settingdown Road on Wednesday, Sept. 8.

An online survey is also available for residents to highlight program components of interest to them that they would like to see included in the center. Find the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mattcommparkreccenter2021.

The Matt Community Park Recreation Center master plan design is being funded by SPLOST VIII and Impact Fees.

