Forsyth County schools top metro area graduation rates

The Forsyth County School District announced the highest high school graduation rate in its history: 96.14% of the Class of 2020 earned a diploma within four years of entering high school,
That figure also is the highest graduation rate among metro Atlanta and large school districts in Georgia, district officials said.
“All Forsyth County high schools increased their percentage of graduates from 2019 to 2020 and were well above the state graduation rate of 83.8%,” said Forsyth schools Superintendent Jeff Bearden.
South Forsyth High (546 graduates) had the highest graduation rate in Georgia for high schools graduating over 300 students, 98.9%; and Lambert High (716 graduates), had the highest graduation rate in Georgia for high schools graduating over 550 students, 98.6%.
